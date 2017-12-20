Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Cornerback Darius Slay gave some advice to Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky about not throwing his way when the two teams cross paths again in the future after last Saturday’s 20-10 Lions win

Slay intercepted Trubisky twice in the victory. His first set up a touchdown that extended the Lions’ lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter and the second came on Chicago’s final offensive play of the game.

Slay added five tackles and was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday. He’s the first player in Lions history to receive the award in back-to-back seasons.

The Wednesday honor also makes it back-to-back days that Slay’s play has been recognized. Slay was the lone Lion selected for the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.