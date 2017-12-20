David Eaton resigns as V.P. of NFL Media amid sexual harassment inquiry

Getty Images

David Eaton, who heads the NFL’s in-house media operation, has resigned amid allegations that the network was rife with sexual harassment and other misconduct.

“Last night David Eaton tendered his resignation from NFL Media effective immediately,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said in a statement.

Eaton, whose title was Vice President and Executive Editor of NFL Media, was recently caught by Deadspin trying to hide his past use of Twitter to contact prostitutes and porn stars.

That came at a terrible time for NFL Media because NFL Network has recently been hit by a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former NFLN employee Jami Cantor. Multiple NFL Network employees have been suspended as the league investigates.

Separately, reporter Lindsay McCormick said she was asked sexist questions at a job interview when she applied to work at NFL Network. The stories together have painted an ugly picture of the work atmosphere at NFL Media, and now the league needs to find someone to run the network who can change that atmosphere.