Davis Webb gets some first-team snaps in practice for first time

Giants rookie quarterback Davis Webb took some first-team snaps for the first time. Starter Eli Manning usually takes all eight offensive snaps in the starters vs. starters drill, but Webb handled six of the eight Wednesday.

The third-round pick called it a “huge step.”

“It has been a little while,” Webb said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Again, I felt great. I did a good job communicating to the offensive linemen, a good job in the huddle. I think I did a good job. There are definitely things I need to work on, but I’m pretty happy with my start [Wednesday], my first time in a while.”

What does it mean?

Webb remains the team’s third-string quarterback behind Manning and Geno Smith, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said, with the Giants expected to list him among their inactives for a 15th game Sunday when they travel to Arizona.

Webb, though, could get game action for the first time in Week 17 against Washington.

“We’re amping him up a little bit,” Spagnuolo said. “I’ve told you before he’s always preparing like he’s going to be a two or playing in the game, so preparation is always the same. I just wanted to make sure we got him some reps on the field.”