Deshaun Watson: I know for sure I’ll be back next season

Deshaun Watson knows what the next few months entail. He tore the ACL in his left knee during his freshman season at Clemson, returning to the field five months later.

“There’s no timeline from ACLs,” Watson said Tuesday, via Mark Berman of Fox26. “People give you five, six, seven, eight months to come back. It’s just whenever we feel it’s right. But I know for sure I’ll be back next season.”

Watson tore the ACL in his right knee in practice Nov. 2. He had surgery six days later.

The Texans are 1-6 since Watson’s injury, with Tom Savage and T.J. Yates replacing him.

“For me not to be out there, it always burns me,” Watson said. “But at the same time, I kind of look at it in a positive way where I can sit back and see it as a fan and from a coach’s perspective.”

Watson recently tweeted his support for Bill O’Brien and reiterated that he hopes the Texans keep the coach despite the team’s struggles this season.

“Just being real and showing how I feel,” Watson said. “That saying, ‘If it’s not broke, why fix it.'”