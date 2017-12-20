Dolphins place Jermon Bushrod, Julius Thomas on IR

Getty Images

With two games left in the season, there isn’t much time for injured players to heal up before the year is over and that’s led to an increase in the use of injured reserve around the league.

The Dolphins are putting two veteran players on the list Wednesday. Guard Jermon Bushrod and tight end Julius Thomas are done for the year.

Bushrod, who has a foot injury, re-signed with the Dolphins after starting all 16 games last year and was back in the starting lineup for 10 games this season. It was a one-year deal and the Dolphins are expected to be looking at other options at guard in the offseason.

Thomas came to the Dolphins in an offseason trade with the Jaguars and had 41 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns. His entire $6.6 million cap hit for 2018 will be erased if the Dolphins release him come the offseason.

The team activated tackle Eric Smith from injured reserve and promoted tight end Thomas Duarte to fill out the 53-man roster.