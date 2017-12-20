Duke Johnson: DeShone Kizer’s confidence is shot but we’re trying to keep him up

Getty Images

It’s been a rough year for Browns rookie DeShone Kizer, who leads the league in interceptions, has been benched and has had his coach wonder aloud if he’ll ever get what’s expected of an NFL quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, that’s wearing on Kizer, according to Browns running back Duke Johnson.

“He’s a young kid and he’s still learning and he has all the ability,” Johnson said. “I mean, his confidence is probably shot, but that’s where his teammates and his family, his friends come in. They keep him up.”

Kizer said Johnson is reading him wrong.

“No, not at all,” Kizer said. “My confidence will always remain high.”

Kizer is saying the right things, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Johnson’s read on the situation is correct: It’s been a miserable season in Cleveland, and it would be hard for the starting quarterback not to let it affect his confidence.