Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner resolve their disagreement

Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas have resolved their disagreement, the Seahawks linebacker said Wednesday.

“We spoke,” Wagner said in video posted by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We iron things out like we always do. Moving forward, we’re focused on making sure we finish off this season right. We still have a lot out there for us.”

Wagner played through a balky hamstring in the loss to the Rams, making seven tackles while playing 46 of 68 defensive snaps. Afterward, Thomas questioned whether Wagner should have played. Wagner responded on Twitter, ripping Thomas in since deleted tweets.

Wagner said he doesn’t regret playing but does regret how he handled himself in response to Thomas.

“Emotions get high and things of that nature, so everybody has emotions,” Wagner said. “You can’t always act on them. I am man enough to admit that I handled the situation wrong, and I will do better moving forward. We live, and we learn.”

Wagner said his hamstring feels better this week, but coach Pete Carroll appears more confident than Wagner that the linebacker will play against the Cowboys. Wagner said he will have to make it through practice this week to know if he can go Sunday.