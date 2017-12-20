Earl Thomas disputes Bobby Wagner about whether the two discussed their spat

Getty Images

Bobby Wagner said he and Earl Thomas resolved their differences. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also said the linebacker and safety have patched things up.

But have they?

Thomas said he has not had a conversation with Wagner about their spat.

“There wasn’t no conversation,” Thomas said, via multiple tweets. “It is what it is. We move on. If that’s how you feel, that’s how you feel.”

Wagner said earlier Wednesday that he and Thomas discussed their exchange and are good.

“We spoke,” Wagner said. “We ironed things out like we always do. Moving forward, we’re focused on making sure we finish off this season right. We still have a lot out there for us.”

Thomas indicated he doesn’t feel the need to talk to Wagner about his postgame comments questioning whether Wagner should have played Sunday with a balky hamstring. Wagner took issue and responded to his teammate on Twitter, ripping Thomas in since deleted tweets.

“Nah, ain’t no patching,” Thomas said Wednesday. “If that’s what’s in your heart, cool. Let’s finish strong.”