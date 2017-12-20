Ezekiel Elliott ready to let rushing yards speak for him

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott talked, but he didn’t say much.

The Cowboys star running back wouldn’t talk about his six weeks out of the country. He wouldn’t talk about returning in great shape. He wouldn’t talk about his suspension.

“I’m not really going to talk about it,” Elliott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s behind me. I’m just trying to start a new page, a new chapter. I’m going to thank this Cowboys organization for being behind me. Thank my family, my team and my friends for just supporting me through that time and especially the Cowboys fans who have stuck by me through this tough time and haven’t lost faith in me.

“But I’m not talking about it anymore. This is going to be the last time you hear me speak about it, so please don’t even ask me about it.”

Reporters asked Elliott six more questions, and he used 68 words total in his answers, before shutting down the interview. It lasted 90 seconds.

After spending six weeks in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Elliott returned in excellent condition by all accounts. On Wednesday, he had his first full practice with his teammates since Nov. 3, two days before the Cowboys’ victory over the Chiefs. Elliott began his suspension the next day.

“He seems fine. Looks like he’s in good shape. Seems mentally into it,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “[He was] engaged and just fell right back in with his teammates.”

In other words, Elliott appears ready to let his rushing yards speak for him.