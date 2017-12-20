Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne denies rape allegations

Getty Images

Australian rugby star and former 49ers player Jarryd Hayne has denied allegations of rape which were made in a civil filing yesterday.

Hayne is accused of raping a woman in December 2015, when he was getting a shot as a running back and a kick returner with the 49ers.

Via ESPN.com, his lawyer Ramy Qutami said he “unequivocally and vehemently” denied any wrongdoing.

“Mr Hayne and his management are aware of recent media speculation in relation to a civil complaint filed in the United States of America making certain allegations in relation to an event which allegedly occurred in 2015 whilst playing for the San Francisco 49ers,” Qutami said. “Mr Hayne has not been served with any proceedings or formal complaint relating to the incident.

“Mr Hayne previously addressed a complaint made to the District Attorney’s office in the County of Santa Clara, California in 2016 and the District Attorney did not proceed any further with the matter due to insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations. Mr Hayne provided all reasonable assistance to the District Attorney with that investigation.

“Mr Hayne unequivocally and vehemently denies the allegations which are the subject of the civil complaint. Mr Hayne will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter.”

Hayne returned to rugby after his lone season with the 49ers, and played for Fiji in the 2016 Olympics.