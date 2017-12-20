Former Packers coach Mike Sherman hired by Alouettes

Getty Images

Mike Sherman’s made the unusual trek from coaching in the NFL to college to high school football.

So it only makes sense that he’s in the CFL now.

According to the Canadian Press, the former Packers head coach was named head coach of the Montreal Alouettes.

Sherman coached the Packers from 2000-05, building a 57-39 regular season record.

After getting fired for that gig, he worked as an assistant for the Texans before taking the Texas A&M job. The last two years, he was head coach at Nauset Regional High School in Massachusetts.

He joins former NFL head coaches Marc Trestman (Toronto) and June Jones (Hamilton) in the CFL’s East Division.