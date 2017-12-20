Giants interview Dave Gettleman for G.M. job

AP

The Giants kicked off the interview process for their General Manager vacancy by talking to a current employee and they continued it on Wednesday by interviewing someone who used to work for the team.

The team announced that Dave Gettleman interviewed for the vacancy created when the Giants fired Jerry Reese earlier this month. Gettleman worked under Reese and Reese’s predecessor Ernie Accorsi in the Giants’ personnel department for more than a decade before being hired as the Panthers General Manager in 2013.

Gettleman put together a team that went to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season and won two other division titles, but was fired in July.

Gettleman was quickly identified as a top candidate for the Giants opening upon Reese’s firing and there’s no indication that any of that speculation was off the mark. Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross was the first candidate to interview for the job and the team’s said that interim G.M. Kevin Abrams will also be up for the job on a permanent basis.