Isaiah Crowell “upset” about role in Browns offense

The Browns didn’t have any wins in September and they don’t have any wins now, which isn’t the only similarity between the first and last month of their season.

Running back Isaiah Crowell was unhappy about his limited workload after the first couple of games of the season and he’s unhappy about it with a couple of games left to play. Crowell got just five carries in the 27-10 loss to the Ravens and just one after gaining 59 yards to set up a touchdown in the second quarter.

That came a week after Crowell ran 19 times for 121 yards and after averaging 5.7 yards per carry over the previous three games. On Wednesday, Crowell shared his dissatisfaction with how the Browns decided to use him in a game that saw them down seven at halftime and within two scores through the end of the third quarter.

“I’m sure that I can help my team more than I really do and more than I’ve been given the opportunity to do,” Crowell said, via ESPN.com. “Really, it just upsets me. Sometimes I feel disrespected about it, but I can’t even think about it. That’s the coach’s decision.”

Crowell’s had busier weeks over the course of the season, but will be a free agent at the end of the season and his frustration could spur him to look for a team that’s got a larger role in mind for 2018.