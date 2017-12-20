Jim Schwartz: D needs to be better, but bottom line is getting the win

December 20, 2017
The Eagles gave up 35 points to the Rams in Week 14 and 504 yards to the Giants in Week 15, which meant that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s Tuesday press conference was filled with questions about what’s gone wrong over the last two weeks.

Schwartz talked a lot about that, but he also kept returning to another common theme between the two games. The Eagles won both of them, which Schwartz called the “bottom line” for a football team.

“The whole point is find a way to get the win,” Schwartz said. “Style points, Fantasy Football points, and everything else, that’s secondary to it. Yeah, we want to play better. We want to give up fewer points. We want to take less defensive penalties. Every step along the way.”

While Schwartz believes the win is the thing, he does believe that urgency can become an issue when you become “accustomed to winning.”

“Now, when you’re 12-2, we’re on a week by week basis, and never really even pay attention to that, but say you’re 7-5 right now,” Schwartz said. “Guess what? There’s already that urgency, and you’re in the moment maybe a little bit. There’s some lessons to be learned from it. Some of our younger guys here or there, maybe some guys that haven’t been in a position like this before.”

The Eagles were able to overcome it because the Giants are a bad team, but spotting opponents three touchdowns in the first 17 minutes of a game is a good recipe for losing against tougher competition. The Eagles will be facing that opposition in January and the next few weeks should be spent making sure that the urgency issue doesn’t follow them to the postseason.

3 responses to "Jim Schwartz: D needs to be better, but bottom line is getting the win

  1. Mr. Deflection can’t handle criticism nor did he take responsibility for the Defense’s very-concerning slide here at the end of the season.

    He did admit near the end of the presser that the Defense’s mental attitude is taking way too long to make corrections.

    Lacking a fierce attitude and heart is gonna make the Phaithful turn on the Defense very quickly if they don’t get their heads adjusted.

  2. Two weeks of bad play (one against the best offense in the league) or a season of great play? Hmmm….

    Considering they were playing three straight road games (two on the west coast, I’m confident they’ll get it fixed.

    R-E-L-A-X!

  3. The defense has been plagued by dropped interceptions more than anything. 5 flat-out drops the last two weeks (and both of Bradhams would have been TDs)

    3 straight road games messes with teams. The defense got “Russell Wilson”ed in the first one… any other QB would have been sacked 5-6 times, but instead Wilson kept the chains moving. Then they play at the Rams having the routine turned sideways by staying on the West Coast as the lesser of two evils over making back-to-back trips to the West Coast.

    Then there is is the inevitable mentallet-down of the Wentz injury.

    Oh and then you get to play a 3rd a straight road game that is the 2nd game against a division opponent.

    You know what the winning percentage of teams is in the 3rd game of a three game road trip? 30%.

    The Giants game was a disaster waiting to heppen and the Eagles still found a way to win.

    Lets wait and see how they play in Philly now that they’re back to their normal routine for the next 5 weeks.

