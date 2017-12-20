Jim Schwartz: D needs to be better, but bottom line is getting the win

Getty Images

The Eagles gave up 35 points to the Rams in Week 14 and 504 yards to the Giants in Week 15, which meant that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s Tuesday press conference was filled with questions about what’s gone wrong over the last two weeks.

Schwartz talked a lot about that, but he also kept returning to another common theme between the two games. The Eagles won both of them, which Schwartz called the “bottom line” for a football team.

“The whole point is find a way to get the win,” Schwartz said. “Style points, Fantasy Football points, and everything else, that’s secondary to it. Yeah, we want to play better. We want to give up fewer points. We want to take less defensive penalties. Every step along the way.”

While Schwartz believes the win is the thing, he does believe that urgency can become an issue when you become “accustomed to winning.”

“Now, when you’re 12-2, we’re on a week by week basis, and never really even pay attention to that, but say you’re 7-5 right now,” Schwartz said. “Guess what? There’s already that urgency, and you’re in the moment maybe a little bit. There’s some lessons to be learned from it. Some of our younger guys here or there, maybe some guys that haven’t been in a position like this before.”

The Eagles were able to overcome it because the Giants are a bad team, but spotting opponents three touchdowns in the first 17 minutes of a game is a good recipe for losing against tougher competition. The Eagles will be facing that opposition in January and the next few weeks should be spent making sure that the urgency issue doesn’t follow them to the postseason.