Joe Haden: I love our chances

Getty Images

The Steelers’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday gives New England the inside track to the No. 1 seed. Cornerback Joe Haden doesn’t care where Pittsburgh plays. He’s just ready for his first playoff run and believes the Steelers can win wherever they play against whomever they play.

“I love our chances,” Haden said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m really, really excited just to have the opportunity going into every game with this offense and our defense. Our talent level is just up over everybody.

“I don’t feel like anybody can out-talent us. We just have to be able to come out there and execute and make the plays. I like our chances versus anyone.”

Haden, who hasn’t played since fracturing a fibula in Week 10, tweeted a message to the Patriots after the loss.

“We will meet again …” he wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t even that I was trying to say that about myself,’’ Haden said. “It was just more I felt like I could help my team out. Having them out there and not being part of it, I just want to be a part of it and I just know it changes it up a little bit.”

Haden will return this week after his five-game absence despite calling himself “85 percent.”