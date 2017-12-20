Joe Haden: I love our chances

Posted by Charean Williams on December 20, 2017, 8:14 PM EST
The Steelers’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday gives New England the inside track to the No. 1 seed. Cornerback Joe Haden doesn’t care where Pittsburgh plays. He’s just ready for his first playoff run and believes the Steelers can win wherever they play against whomever they play.

I love our chances,” Haden said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m really, really excited just to have the opportunity going into every game with this offense and our defense. Our talent level is just up over everybody.

“I don’t feel like anybody can out-talent us. We just have to be able to come out there and execute and make the plays. I like our chances versus anyone.”

Haden, who hasn’t played since fracturing a fibula in Week 10, tweeted a message to the Patriots after the loss.

“We will meet again …” he wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t even that I was trying to say that about myself,’’ Haden said. “It was just more I felt like I could help my team out. Having them out there and not being part of it, I just want to be a part of it and I just know it changes it up a little bit.”

Haden will return this week after his five-game absence despite calling himself “85 percent.”

8 responses to “Joe Haden: I love our chances

  2. “Out-talent us?” They need to start making college athletes actually attend classes and earn those 2.5s.

  3. “I don’t feel like anybody can out-talent us.”

    Time to come down back to earth, son. Having confidence is great, but suggesting that the Steelers have all the top talent in the league – not so much.

  4. Nothing wrong with having confidence headed into the playoffs. After 7 years in the AFC’s outhouse in Cleveland going to the floor just below the penthouse in Pittsburgh everything about the playoffs is brand new for him, he must be pumped. A rematch would be great theater but there’s plenty of football to be played and games to be won before either team should be thinking about the AFCCG. There’s no game but the next one.

  7. Guy has a broken leg, the defense sucks giving up 30 points per game at home, they just made a fool of themselves on national tv and he “likes” his chances.

    Can’t be made up.

    Just can’t.

  8. exinsidetrader says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    Steelers are the MOST talented, but they are so poorly coached they do not get 100% of that advantage.

    No they are not…colbert cannot draft defense and they have nowhere the depth ne has. Offenses are about equal with ne loaded at rb

