Julio Jones won’t practice Wednesday, expected to play

The Falcons are on a short week after facing the Buccaneers on Monday night and they won’t be pushing wide receiver Julio Jones too hard on the practice field.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday that Jones hurt his ankle early in that game and will not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Jones remained in the lineup to catch three passes for 54 yards in the 24-21 victory over Tampa.

Quinn added that Jones should be limited throughout the week, but there’s no expectation that Jones’ injury will keep him from playing against the Saints this Sunday. That’s a plus for the Falcons as Jones had five catches for 98 yards in their Week 14 win over New Orleans and another win this time around would strengthen the team’s playoff chances.

Running back Tevin Coleman is expected to practice on a limited basis as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol.