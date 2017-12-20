K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker K.J. Wright has cleared concussion protocol and will practice Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll announced at his press conference.

The Seahawks also expect linebacker Bobby Wagner at practice today. Wagner took part in the walk-through Wednesday morning.

“That feels good,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Wright and Wagner are expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys in a must-win game for both teams.

Both linebackers were injured in Seattle’s loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 10. Wagner aggravated a hamstring while Jaguars center Brandon Linder blocked him, and Wright was diagnosed with a concussion on a block by fullback Tommy Bohanon.

Wright missed Sunday’s loss to the Rams, while Wagner wasn’t himself in playing 46 of 68 defensive snaps. Safety Earl Thomas said Wagner shouldn’t have played with his balky hamstring, starting a Twitter spat between the teammates that appears resolved.