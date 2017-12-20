Kirk Cousins: “The hits have added up this year”

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins has been willing to bet on himself, by playing on one-year franchise tags rather than taking long-term offers.

But his physical security is no greater than his fiscal security this year, as Washington’s offensive line injuries have left him taking a number of shots he hasn’t had to endure in the past.

Via the Washington Post, Cousins said during an interview on 106.7 The Fan that he “dodged a bullet” on a fourth-quarter shot to the back from Chandler Jones, but acknowledged the cumulative effect was there.

He’s been sacked 38 times in 14 games this year, after just 26 in 2015 and 23 last year. Only Jacoby Brissett, Matthew Stafford, and Josh McCown have been sacked more often this season.

“The hits have added up this year,” Cousins said. “It’s been a tougher year from that standpoint. I guess it’s part of the deal when you lose some offensive linemen, when you have a bit of a revolving door at some different positions, but it’s part of the game, part of playing the position and you try to take pride in standing in there and getting hit and getting back up, and you know that’s a big part of this game and this position.

“I would say that in the position I’m in, the team has made a great investment in me, and the best way that I can provide a return on investment is to be out there and be healthy. First and foremost, before trying to play at a really high level, I got to take care of my body and work really hard so that every single Sunday I can go out there to the best of my ability and that’s the first step in trying to provide a return on investment for this team.”

Cousins said acting on a tip from Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, he purchased a large insurance plan, which has given him some peace of mind.

“I definitely think about injury and the risk, and every one of us takes a huge risk every time we step out there, but I’ve always made the decision to get that insurance policy and protect myself, so that if anything did happen, I basically can be compensated as if I was still playing,” Cousins said. “That was actually a tip I got from Max Scherzer, because I reached out to him. He was in a similar position in his career, and he said the minute I made that decision to get that insurance policy, once I could step across the white lines, all I had to focus on was winning. And that’s the position I’m in: I can go out there and just focus on winning football games because of what the insurance policy does for you.”

Scherzer eventually got a seven-year, $210 million contract (because baseball), and Cousins’ shot at the long-term pot of gold will come again this offseason.