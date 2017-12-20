Kyle Long had neck surgery

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long dealt with a variety of injuries during the 2017 season and he went in for surgery on one of them this week.

Long shared pictures of himself in a hospital bed with a neck brace on to announce that he had neck surgery. Long explained that lingering problems with his left shoulder caused issues with other parts of his body and led to the decision to have an operation on his neck.

Long tore the labrum in his shoulder, but chose not to have surgery last offseason. He did have ankle surgery, which kept him off the field until training camp and led to Long losing a lot of weight before he could resume working. In addition to those troubles, Long also hurt his hand this season before going on injured reserve.

Surgery may be part of the treatment plan on some of those fronts as well. Long captioned a video on Instagram with “1/3 done” in apparent reference to what else is in store as he tries to get healthy for the 2018 season.