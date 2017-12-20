Leonard Fournette practicing for Jags on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t need running back Leonard Fournette in the lineup to rout the Texans last weekend, but they’d prefer the rookie be healthy enough to play even if they have other ways to beat their opponents.

Fournette appears to be on track to get to that point. Fournette’s not on the list of players set to sit out of practice on Wednesday after he missed all of last week’s work with the quad injury that also kept him out of the lineup against Houston.

There’s no word on how much Fournette will participate in Wednesday’s workout and he’s dealt with enough nagging injuries over the course of the year that the Jaguars might not push too fast if they think more caution will allow Fournette to avoid any setbacks.

The Jaguars are getting another offensive player back for Wednesday’s practice as well. Wide receiver Allen Hurns has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, but may be closing in on a return at a moment when fellow wideout Marqise Lee is expected to miss time with an ankle injury of his own.