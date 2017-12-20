Marcus Peters named AFC defensive player of the week

The Chiefs were happy to have cornerback Marcus Peters back in the lineup last Saturday.
Peters did not play against the Raiders in Week 14 because he was serving a one-game suspension handed down by the team after Peters left the field early during the Week 13 loss to the Jets and reportedly had an argument with a coach on the way to the airport following that loss.
Peters was back in the starting lineup against the Chargers, however, and his presence helped the Chiefs take a big step toward locking up the AFC West. On back-to-back possessions in the second half, Peters intercepted Philip Rivers and forced a fumble by running back Austin Ekeler that the Chiefs turned into six points that stretched out a four-point lead.
A second interception would come near the end of the game and Peters has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his play.