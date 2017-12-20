Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara are making history

Getty Images

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are making history for a Saints team that began the season with Adrian Peterson as the biggest-name running back on the roster. The Saints running backs are on pace to become the first running back tandem each to surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Ingram has 1,045 rushing yards and 375 receiving yards. Kamara has 652 rushing yards and 684 receiving yards. (The backfield, of course, was too crowded for Peterson, who was traded to the Cardinals and now is on injured reserve.)

The dynamic duo accomplished another feat Tuesday when both made the Pro Bowl roster. Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott both made the Pro Bowl out of the Bucs’ backfield in 1997, but Alstott was selected as a fullback.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, via Mike Triplett of ESPN, the most recent tailback combo to make the Pro Bowl with at least 100 rushing attempts was the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf in 1975.

“I don’t know if it’s ever happened before, but we’re in the business of making history, so hopefully that’s the case,” Ingram said before the announcement.