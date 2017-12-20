Mularkey: Titans’ mood is “pretty dang good”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2017, 3:36 PM EST
Getty Images

The Titans generally had become a team that will win the games it’s supposed to win, until a disastrous two-game road trip to Arizona and California, where they lost both to the Cardinals and the 49ers.

With their record falling from 8-4 to 8-6 and with the very real possibility looming that the team won’t even qualify for the playoffs, coach Mike Mularkey was asked by reporters on Wednesday to assess the mood of his team.

“I would say it’s pretty good right now based on Monday and the half of this day, it’s been pretty dang good,” Mularkey said. “I’m very pleased – good approach, focused, ready to go.”

They’ll need to be. The 10-4 Rams are coming to town, and this game has a little something in common with the time the team met in Super Bowl XXXIV; for the Titans, a loss quite possibly ends the season.

So what do the Titans need to do to get back on the right track?

“I would say play 60 minutes of really complementary football,” Mularkey said. “Between the three phases we’ve done it and when we’ve done it we’ve been as good as anybody in the league, we just haven’t done it consistently. We’ve had spurts of it, we’ve had it when we’ve needed it in some games to win the games, at the end of games, but it’s been a while since we’ve put all three phases together and they know that.”

With two games left, the chances to put all three phases together are slipping away. And it’s enough to spark concern that, if the Titans fail to make it to the playoffs, Mularkey may not be there any more.

Hopefully, that won’t happen. Mularkey has pushed the team in the right direction, and the franchise not long ago was one of the most irrelevant in all of sports to a real factor, playoffs or not. But ’tis the season for coaches to get fired, and plenty of them will find out that they’ll be joining the ranks of the Fired Football Coaches Association on or before January 1.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mularkey: Titans’ mood is “pretty dang good”

  2. Quit jammin a square peg in a round hole and titans fans mood would be pretty good too. We were dominating with 4 wide spread passing. Smashmouth hasnt been so exotic lately.

  3. It has been clear to everyone in Nashville but Mularky (who is freaking crazy stubborn) that the offense and Mariota would do much better going shotgun and tempo way way more. When does he FINALLY do that? When our season is flashing before our eyes. It wasn’t in time to pull out a win on Sunday but we were way better offensively after we did. I suspect it will continue now that Mularky is in save his butt mode. If he doesn’t John Robinson needs to just fire him mid game Sunday because it just shows how stubborn he is to a fault…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!