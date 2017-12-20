NFL fines Ricardo Allen $9,115

Getty Images

The NFL fined Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen $9,115 for “unnecessarily striking a player out of bounds” during Monday night’s win at Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Officials penalized the Falcons 15 yards for the hit on Bucs running back Charles Sims in the second quarter. Sims’ 32-yard gain was overturned on replay, but the penalty still was enforced.

Allen also drew a flag for unnecessary roughness on a hit on tight end Cameron Brate in the first quarter. The league, though, did not fine Allen for that hit, via McClure.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn defended Allen on the hit on Brate, saying it was a textbook tackle.