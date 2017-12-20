O.J. Howard, Justin Evans latest additions to injured reserve for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers came out of Monday night’s loss to the Falcons with a slew of injuries that led them to put a slew of players on injured reserve this week.

Word of a few of the players whose seasons were over came out over the last two days and the Buccaneers confirmed all five names on Wednesday. In addition to the previously reported moves involving cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, guard J.R. Sweezy and linebacker Adarius Glanton, the Bucs are also shutting down their top two picks from this year’s draft.

Tight end O.J. Howard, their first-round pick, and safety Justin Evans, who went in the second round, won’t play again this year. Howard hurt his foot on Monday and left the game after catching a 30-yard touchdown. It was the rookie’s sixth score of the year.

Evans hurt his ankle and will close his rookie year with 49 tackles and three interceptions. He and Howard both performed well this year and the Bucs will be hoping for more of the same in 2018 while they get more from some of the more seasoned players on the roster.

The Buccaneers signed linebacker Nigel Harris, safety Isaiah Johnson, defensive lineman Channing Ward, offensive lineman Adam Gettis and cornerback David Rivers to the active roster. Harris, Johnson and Ward were all on the practice squad.