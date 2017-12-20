Pernell McPhee placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

If the Bears are going to win as a favorite for the first time under head coach John Fox, they’ll do it without the help of linebacker Pernell McPhee.

The Bears placed McPhee on injured reserve on Wednesday, ending his third season with the team with a couple of games left on the schedule. McPhee left last Saturday’s loss to the Lions with a shoulder injury.

McPhee played 13 games and started five times for Chicago this season and ends his year with 21 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. He’s signed for next season with a salary of $7.2 million and a cap hit of just over $8 million, but the team would get almost all of it back if they parted ways with a player who has also dealt with knee injuries since coming to Chicago.

The Bears will bring linebacker Jonathan Anderson back to the active roster to replace McPhee. Anderson has appeared in 10 games this season while making several trips to and from the practice squad.