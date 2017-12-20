Raiders promote James Stone from practice squad, waive Xavier Woodson-Luster

Getty Images

The Raiders promoted center James Stone from the practice squad. They waived Xavier Woodson-Luster in a corresponding move.

Woodson-Luster had a holding call that negated a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson to open the second half Sunday. He appeared in every game this season, making four special teams tackles.

Stone has played in 19 career games with 10 starts, all with the Falcons from 2014-15. He originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2014.

He also has spent time with the Buccaneers in the 2017 offseason and training camp. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad Sept. 4 after the Bucs waived him Sept. 2.