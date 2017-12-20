Report: Alan Branch doesn’t need surgery, will miss more time

Getty Images

Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch didn’t play in the team’s Week 15 victory over the Steelers due to a knee injury and it looks like he’ll be missing at least a little more time before returning to the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Branch is dealing with a meniscus injury that does not require surgery. The veteran is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury, however.

Branch has played just under 30 percent of the defensive snaps for the Patriots over the entire season, but had seen his playing time go up in the weeks before he got hurt. Branch has made 12 tackles on the season.

The Patriots used seven defensive linemen for at least 19 snaps against the Steelers, including the recently re-signed Ricky Jean Francois. Something similar will likely be in the works against the Bills and Jets as the team wraps up the regular season over the next two weeks.