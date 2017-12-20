Report: Jets interested in Sheldon Richardson reunion

Getty Images

The feeling around the Jets is that they will move on without defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson come 2018 and they are reportedly interested in an old face as part of their new direction on the defensive line.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets are interested in bringing Sheldon Richardson back to the team. Richardson was traded to the Seahawks before the start of this season and is set to become a free agent in March. Richardson has 37 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble while playing just over 59 percent of the defensive snaps in Seattle.

Richardson said in the months before the trade that he wanted to stick with the Jets to be part of better days after a rough 2016 season. The Jets had been trying to trade Richardson, who was a first-round pick in 2013 and was suspended twice while with the team, for quite a while at that point.

The deal they eventually made brought back a 2018 second-round pick and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who has turned in a strong season and is under contract for next season. Matching those assets with a Richardson return would be a pretty good job of moving pieces around by General Manager Mike Maccagnan, but there’s a lot of time for other options to present themselves before the 2018 league year gets underway.