Reports: Giants to interview Louis Riddick for general manager

courtesy of ESPN

ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Louis Riddick will interview with the New York Giants for their open general manager position on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Riddick’s name was connected to general manager vacancies with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs over the past year. Riddick vehemently denied he was a candidate for the job in Kansas City, but he did interview with the 49ers in January.

At the time, Riddick said he nearly got the job with the 49ers. He said that he and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were a package deal and McDaniels wasn’t ready to leave the Patriots at the time. If that assertion is accurate, it would seem to imply the same arrangement could be at hand with the Giants should Riddick get the general manager job. If New York has an implicit understanding that McDaniels would join Riddick as head coach, it could make Riddick’s candidacy that much more intriguing.

The Giants interviewed former Carolina Panthers general manager David Gettleman for the position on Wednesday. He was the first interview conducted by the Giants for the job since the team elected to fire Jerry Reese earlier this month.

Riddick spent time with the 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders over parts of seven seasons in the NFL.