Rob Gronkowski named AFC offensive player of the week

It didn’t take long two weeks ago to realize how important Rob Gronkowski was to the Patriots.

In case they forgot, last week should be enough to remind them.

Gronkowski bounced back from his one-week suspension for a dirty hit with one of his best games, as the Patriots took control of the AFC by beating the Steelers. That was enough for him to be named AFC offensive player of the week.

Gronkowski caught nine passes for 168 yards, with seven of them for 135 of the yards coming in the second half. Coupled with his two-point conversion catch, it was a decisive performance.

The Steelers have tried everything to cover him in the past, and they have simply proven unable to.

17 responses to “Rob Gronkowski named AFC offensive player of the week

  4. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:37 am
    Way to honor sucker punching Gronk. The punk should have been suspended till the playoffs…..but you know Patriot privilege.

    ——————-

    You still mad ‘bro?

    Wait, you didn’t really believe that Mike Tomlin would find a way to beat BB did you?

  7. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:37 am
    ————

    The biggest problem with social media is crucifying people when they make a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes. Gronk apologized, Bills player didn’t miss any time and the Bills have moved on.

    Time for the miserable haters to move on to their next topic.

  8. I doubt the Bills have moved on from what Gronk did. The question is do they want to take him out in Gillette when they are trying to get a playoff berth for the first time since the Clinton Administration.

  9. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:54 am
    I thought Gronk was the most offensive player two weeks ago after his manly sucker punch….you know the cowardly Patriot way.
    —————————————
    Could probably argue that Gronk beat up the steelers safety more on that last drive than White, 3 catches 69 yards (lol nice) AND a two point conversion on top of it….. jeeeez. Tomlin never learns aka the Steelers way

  12. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:54 am
    _________________________

    Actually at the time he hit White he was no longer in a offensive position as White had possession, so technically he was the most defensive player at that point. Keep on crying while Gronk beast modes his way to the HOF. Patriot way = 5 Rings

  14. burtmustin says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:19 am
    ———-

    Of course they have moved on.

  15. No offense to Gronk, he did have a great game, but this is a joke.. It should have gone to that Hunt kid from KC. I watched that game, and given his stats and everything on the line, it should’ve been his. IMO

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    “Patriot privilege” Hehehehe

    Gronk’s a bone head for what he did, but he’ll be the GOAT of tight ends by the time his career is over.

