Rob Gronkowski named AFC offensive player of the week

It didn’t take long two weeks ago to realize how important Rob Gronkowski was to the Patriots.

In case they forgot, last week should be enough to remind them.

Gronkowski bounced back from his one-week suspension for a dirty hit with one of his best games, as the Patriots took control of the AFC by beating the Steelers. That was enough for him to be named AFC offensive player of the week.

Gronkowski caught nine passes for 168 yards, with seven of them for 135 of the yards coming in the second half. Coupled with his two-point conversion catch, it was a decisive performance.

The Steelers have tried everything to cover him in the past, and they have simply proven unable to.