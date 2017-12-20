Robbie Gould named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only 49ers player on a hot streak.

Kicker Robbie Gould won NFC special teams player of the week honors, after his game-winning field goal last week against the Titans.

But it wasn’t just one game of heroics, as Gould has hit 15 field goals the last three weeks, the most of any kicker in a three-week span in league history.

Gould hit six of them against the Titans, and is 36-of-38 this season. He hasn’t missed a field goal since Week Eight, a streak of 20 straight.