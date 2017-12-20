Sam Koch named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Ravens punter Sam Koch wasn’t picked for the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, but his play got recognized with an award on Wednesday.

Koch has been named the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of his work against the Browns in last Sunday’s victory. It’s the second time that Koch has been so honored this season and the first time that any punter has been so honored since Brian Moorman of the Bills got a pair of nods in 2006.

Koch punted five times in Baltimore’s 27-10 win and averaged 43 yards per kick. Koch pinned the Browns inside the 20-yard-line on four of those kicks and three of them left the Browns inside their own 5-yard-line.

One of those latter kicks came in the third quarter and the Ravens scored on the next play when defensive tackle Brandon Williams recovered a DeShone Kizer fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that pushed Baltimore’s lead to 14 points.