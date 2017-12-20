Sheldon Richardson on Jets’ chatter: We’ll see where the chips fall

Getty Images

Sheldon Richardson didn’t confirm a report out of New York that he has interest in returning to the Jets in the offseason. But the Seahawks defensive tackle didn’t exactly deny it either.

“We’ll see where the chips fall,’’ Richardson said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “. . . As far as after the season, that’s after the season. I’m concerned on winning the next game.”

A report surfaced Wednesday that the Jets and Richardson have mutual interest in a reunion.

Richardson spent his first four seasons with the Jets after they made him the 13th overall pick in 2013. The Jets traded him to Seattle in return for receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick partly because of Richardson’s uncertain future.

Richardson was said he’s open to a return to Seattle, though his price tag might drive him elsewhere. He makes $8.069 million this season.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Richardson said when asked if the Seahawks have talked with him or his agent. “That doesn’t mean they are not talking to my agent or anything like that. I told my agent I just wanted to stay focused on the season.’’