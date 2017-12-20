Tax bill doesn’t affect NFL stadium financing

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2017, 9:57 AM EST
Getty Images

All that money that multiple owners gave to President Trump was good for something, after all.

Via Jonathan D. Salant of NJ.com, the new tax bill does not affect the ability of states and municipalities to sell tax-free municipal bonds.

“We believe that the construction of new stadiums and renovations of stadiums are economic drivers in local communities,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said last month regarding the potential end of the exemption. “If the idea is to promote economic growth, this would be a step backwards.”

United States Senator Cory Booker complained on Twitter that the final bill removed a provision that would have made it harder for NFL teams to get free money.

“Insane that my bipartisan bill ending sweetheart tax giveaways for NFL stadium construction doesn’t get included,” Booker said. “They are preserving so many tax gifts for the most privileged while ending breaks for low and middle income Americans.”

According to Salant, the Brookings Institution calculated that the federal government lost $3.7 billion from 2000 to 2016 as a result of the tax subsidies.

Various owners gave significant money to Trump’s campaign and/or helped fund his inauguration. In addition to the ongoing existence of the tax-free municipal bonds, all owners (assuming they each make at least $1 million) will keep an extra 2.6 cents of every dollar they earn, given the drop in the maximum federal tax rate from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tax bill doesn’t affect NFL stadium financing

  2. They need to stop calling this a tax bill and start calling it a hand out to the wealthy from the people in higher cost of living areas.

  3. The tax bill lowers income taxes for everyone, but not by nearly enough. I doubt Trump had anything to do with removing the stadium funding provisions. Neither he nor Hillary was my first choice for president, but Trump has been pretty transparent about his agenda. The NFL teams should pay for their own venues.

  5. jxt2521 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:10 am
    They need to stop calling this a tax bill and start calling it a hand out to the wealthy from the people in higher cost of living areas.

    ————-

    In what universes is allowing people to keep more of their own money a “handout”? Do you somehow think the money is the Government’s to begin with?

  8. mrbiggstuff says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:41 am
    Rich, white guys support a bill to benefit primarily rich, white guys?!

    I’ll alert the press!

    —————-

    In other words….the people who pay the overwhelming majority of the taxes

  9. I would rather fund stadiums with taxpayer money than golf courses, which is what my local government does.

  10. >.“We believe that the construction of new stadiums and renovations of stadiums are economic drivers in local communities,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said last month regarding the potential end of the exemption. “If the idea is to promote economic growth, this would be a step backwards.”

    I believe that lowering ticket prices will allow fans to have more disposable income and spend it locally, stimulating the local economy.

  13. In other words….the people who pay the overwhelming majority of the taxes
    ——-
    The middle class does all the work and pays the overwhelming majority of the taxes.
    A lot of the wealthy people are wealthy because they don’t pay their share of taxes. Instead they pay lobbyist to legally bribe our politicians (via campaign donations. Which are not private instead of being public record like it use to be.)

    Tax cuts are suppose to stimulate a stale economy. Our economy has been doing fine for the last 7 or 8 years. The timing of this tax bill should get anyone attention regardless of independent, republican or democrat. When it comes to schools or health care we act like we are broke. Yet we can afford to give the most wealthy Americans a huge tax cuts even though they are making record profits. That should raise an alarm with any logically, free thinking american regardless of party affiliation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!