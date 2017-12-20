Tax bill doesn’t affect NFL stadium financing

Getty Images

All that money that multiple owners gave to President Trump was good for something, after all.

Via Jonathan D. Salant of NJ.com, the new tax bill does not affect the ability of states and municipalities to sell tax-free municipal bonds.

“We believe that the construction of new stadiums and renovations of stadiums are economic drivers in local communities,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said last month regarding the potential end of the exemption. “If the idea is to promote economic growth, this would be a step backwards.”

United States Senator Cory Booker complained on Twitter that the final bill removed a provision that would have made it harder for NFL teams to get free money.

“Insane that my bipartisan bill ending sweetheart tax giveaways for NFL stadium construction doesn’t get included,” Booker said. “They are preserving so many tax gifts for the most privileged while ending breaks for low and middle income Americans.”

According to Salant, the Brookings Institution calculated that the federal government lost $3.7 billion from 2000 to 2016 as a result of the tax subsidies.

Various owners gave significant money to Trump’s campaign and/or helped fund his inauguration. In addition to the ongoing existence of the tax-free municipal bonds, all owners (assuming they each make at least $1 million) will keep an extra 2.6 cents of every dollar they earn, given the drop in the maximum federal tax rate from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.