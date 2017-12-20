Todd Bowles: Muhammad Wilkerson “served his sentence”

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that the team was still figuring out next steps with defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson after leaving him at home for last Sunday’s game against the Saints because of a coach’s decision reportedly related to Wilkerson’s chronic lateness to team meetings.

Bowles said one of the things they were working out was whether Wilkerson would practice with the team on Wednesday. That answer turned out to be an affirmative one as Wilkerson joined his teammates on the field.

After the practice, Bowles said, per multiple reporters at the Jets facility, that Wilkerson has “served his sentence,” but didn’t say whether that meant Wilkerson will play against the Chargers this weekend.

One factor in that decision will likely be Wilkerson’s contract for 2018. While the Jets can walk away without owing Wilkerson any money, his deal is guaranteed against injury so anything serious in the last two weeks could leave them on the hook for over $16 million for a player who doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans for the future.