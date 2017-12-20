Todd Gurley wins NFC offensive player of week honors

Getty Images

The Rams made a statement last week, destroying the Seahawks the way the Seahawks have beaten so many people in the past.

But few Seahawks have ever had a day like Todd Gurley had.

The Rams running back was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his single-handed demolition of what’s left of the Seahawks defense.

Gurley had 21 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns last week, which was enough. But he also caught three passes for 28 yards and a fourth touchdown.

He’s already at a career-high 1,187 rushing yards this year, and his 630 receiving yards are nearly double what he had last year. His 1,817 yards from scrimmage are second to only Le'Veon Bell this season, as he’s made himself a viable MVP candidate, and the Rams an NFC contender.