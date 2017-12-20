Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills RB LeSean McCoy has 12 runs of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is averaging a career-low 6.1 yards per pass.

Patriots QB Tom Brady has an NFL-high 346 completions.

Jets QB Bryce Petty has a brutally bad passer rating of 44.9 this season.

Ravens K Justin Tucker is 34-for-34 on extra points, best in the NFL.

The Bengals’ defense is giving up 131.5 rushing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has 19 interceptions, five more than any other quarterback.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown leads the league by more than 200 receiving yards, giving him a good chance at the league lead for the season even if he doesn’t play the next two games.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has an NFL-high 12 receiving touchdowns.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked an NFL-high 49 times this season.

The Jaguars have the league’s No. 1 pass defense and No. 27 run defense according to FootballOutsiders.com.

The Titans’ defense has given up five rushing touchdowns, fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos lead the league in total yards allowed on defense.

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters leads the league with 137 interception return yards.

Chargers P Drew Kaser has kicked an NFL-high nine touchbacks.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has a lower completion percentage, lower yards per pass average, fewer touchdowns, more interceptions and more fumbles this year than last year.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with an average of 97.9 rushing yards per game.

The Giants’ defense has given up an NFL-high 391.8 yards per game.

The Eagles’ defense is giving up 71.5 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has a career-high 12 fumbles this season.

Bears RB Jordan Howard has three runs of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew has a league-high 416 punt return yards.

The Packers’ defense has allowed opposing offenses to pick up the first down on 80 percent of fourth downs, worst in the NFL.

The Vikings’ defense is the best in the league at stopping opponents on third down.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown 65 passes of 20 yards or longer, the most in the NFL.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is closing in on his fourth consecutive 1,400-yard season.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has 643 rushing yards this season, 98 off his career high.

The Buccaneers have the only defense in the NFL giving up more than six yards per play.

Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert threw 41 passes and only completed 16 on Sunday. To find a player who threw more than 41 passes while completing 16 or fewer of them, you have to go all the way back to . . . Blaine Gabbert, who went 16-for-42 in a Jaguars loss to the Saints in 2011.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has the highest passer rating in NFL history among players with at least 200 passes thrown.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has an NFL-high 12 rushing touchdowns.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner has an NFL-high 89 total tackles.