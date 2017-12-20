Which teams will turn it around in 2018?

Getty Images

The 2017 playoffs could feature as many as eight teams that didn’t make it to the postseason in 2016 (the Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Ravens, and/or Chargers could end up occupying three spots in the AFC, and the NFC may have a whopping five new teams — Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Saints, and Panthers).

So for the 20 teams that ultimately won’t make it to the playoffs, there’s hope for 2018. But which ones have the most hope?

That was the subject of a recent PFT Live segment, with Chris Simms and yours truly drafting three teams each that we believe can turn it around next year. To find out our choices, check out the video.