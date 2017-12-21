Adam Gase’s praise for Cutler still has “what could have been” tone

Getty Images

Even with two games left in the season, Dolphins coach Adam Gase is talking about how Jay Cutler might have benefitted from more time.

Even though Cutler was brought to Miami as an emergency replacement because of his familiarity with Gase, and even though he’s had nearly an entire season, there’s no sense that this is going according to plan.

“We had some good games,” Gase said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We had some games that wish we could have a few plays back here and there. It’s one of those things it would have been interesting to see what happened if we had more time.

“But we’re in the position we are right now and we’ll see what happens this week. We’re just focusing on winning one game right now and we’ll see how the cards fall.”

The 6-8 Dolphins do still have some degree of playoff hope. At times, that’s because of Cutler. Mostly, it’s despite him.

The 34-year-old Cutler’s 26th in the league in passer rating (80.6), and 31st in the league in yards per attempt (6.1). He’s thrown for a decent percentage (63.2), but when you’re throwing check-downs that’s easier to do. His 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions are a reasonable indicator of the way his season has gone — not great, not quite awful.

But for an experiment that was supposed to be quicker-starting, they’re still talking about needing more time.