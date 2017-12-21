Adam Gase’s praise for Cutler still has “what could have been” tone

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2017, 8:59 AM EST
Getty Images

Even with two games left in the season, Dolphins coach Adam Gase is talking about how Jay Cutler might have benefitted from more time.

Even though Cutler was brought to Miami as an emergency replacement because of his familiarity with Gase, and even though he’s had nearly an entire season, there’s no sense that this is going according to plan.

“We had some good games,” Gase said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We had some games that wish we could have a few plays back here and there. It’s one of those things it would have been interesting to see what happened if we had more time.

“But we’re in the position we are right now and we’ll see what happens this week. We’re just focusing on winning one game right now and we’ll see how the cards fall.”

The 6-8 Dolphins do still have some degree of playoff hope. At times, that’s because of Cutler. Mostly, it’s despite him.

The 34-year-old Cutler’s 26th in the league in passer rating (80.6), and 31st in the league in yards per attempt (6.1). He’s thrown for a decent percentage (63.2), but when you’re throwing check-downs that’s easier to do. His 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions are a reasonable indicator of the way his season has gone — not great, not quite awful.

But for an experiment that was supposed to be quicker-starting, they’re still talking about needing more time.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Adam Gase’s praise for Cutler still has “what could have been” tone

  1. Cutler was never plan “A”. This article was written like Cutler was brought in to single handedly save the team and that was never the case. He was plan “B” after Tannehill got hurt and it is amazing that someone would think a street signing would automatically make a borderline team a contender.

  3. Funny thing is you’d think Gase’s familiarity with Cutler would have led him to choose somebody else. Cutler was A) Retired and B) Never very mobile even in his younger years. Yet, Gase stuck him behind a porous line and Cutler ended up missing time from getting hurt. Rolling the dice with a mobile guy who defenses didn’t already have a book on would have had a lot more potential upside but Gase went the safe route and it was predictably ho-hum.

  4. Cutler maybe could have been a real franchise QB in the right situation. You can see flashes, but no consistency. He needed a stable franchise that knows how to coach QB play.

  5. I blame Gase for how poorly the Dolphins have performed this year. With the talent on that team they should be a 10-11 win team. You can’t blame the QB for this season because Tennehill isn’t better than Cultler or Moore.

  6. Gase is just too much into a bromance with Cutler. Enough already!!!! He didnt do a great job this season and the record indicates that. Most of the 14 ints were game killers !! Cant be put any different then that.

  7. Cutler was A) Retired and B) Never very mobile even in his younger years.
    ———————
    Gonna disagree with you on point B. Cutler showed amazing mobility and agility in his years in Chicago, playing behind some of the worst O-Lines of the modern era. If he hadn’t had been so athletic his sack totals during his Bears tenure would have been at least doubled.

  9. ijahru says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I blame Gase for how poorly the Dolphins have performed this year. With the talent on that team they should be a 10-11 win team.
    ___________________________________________

    A 10-11 win team? When the schedule came out the Phins looked to go anywhere from 6-10 to 9-7 and that’s where they are going to end up. Last season they played a 4th place schedule and faced the 2 weakest divisions in football (NFCW & AFCN). This season they grafted Cutler on late, played a 2nd place schedule and faced the AFCW and NFCS. Gase is trying to establish a winning culture after the Philbin debacle where the inmates really did run the asylum. I’m no Phins fan but I’d say he is doing okay under the circumstances

  10. Don’t know why anyone thought an aging Cutler would show more with the Dolphins than he did with the Bears or Broncos. I know: he had his best year under Gase. But he was younger then. And he might have cared a little more (mainly because it would have been hard for him to care any less). But in the end, you get what you pay for: A QB with a million dollar arm (OK, 900K arm), a 10 cent head and 5 cent heart.

  11. They aren’t a very good team. Last year, 9 of their wins came against several of the worst 10 teams in the league. Bad QB or no… they are playing very poorly most of the time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!