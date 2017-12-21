Bears not expected to activate Quintin Demps

Getty Images

The Bears were hoping to have safety Quintin Demps back for the last few weeks, but he’s apparently not ready to return despite being thus designated.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears aren’t expected to activate Demps for the final two games of the year. Today was the deadline to make the move.

Demps broke his arm in Week Three, but apparently has some “nerve issues” in the arm which will prevent him from playing the final two weeks.

The Bears designated him to return from IR three weeks ago and he practiced, which closed the door on wide receiver Kevin White coming back this year. White may not have been able to come back after he suffered a broken scapula in the opener, and he has played five games since being chosen seventh overall.