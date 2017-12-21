Bengals promote Kent Perkins from practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals promoted offensive tackle Kent Perkins from their practice squad, Perkins’ agent, Shawn O’Dare, tweeted Thursday.

It’s the second move Cincinnati has made at offensive tackle this week as it adds depth to the position.

On Wednesday, the Bengals placed offensive tackle Andre Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury. They signed offensive tackle Justin Murray off the Saints’ practice squad.

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi remained out of practice Thursday with a shoulder injury, leaving the Bengals thin behind veteran Eric Winston.

Perkins, 23, signed as undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. The Bengals released him during the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.