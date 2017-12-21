Brett Hundley feeling more comfortable in second stint

Getty Images

Brett Hundley wasn’t planning on getting back on the field this year.

But with Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve after the Packers playoff hopes were lost, Hundley’s going to learn what it’s like to play a team for a second time.

He replaced Rodgers in the first game against the Vikings when linebacker Anthony Barr‘s hit left the star quarterback with a broken collarbone, and threw three interceptions. He was then 3-4 in relief as the starter, but remembers his first action.

“That was my first extended time ever in the league in a regular-season game,” Hundley said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It was a bit of a shock. Obviously nerves are running high, my heart is about to bust out of my chest and nerves are going. But now I feel comfortable. I feel like I’m playing my game and I’m just having fun, and that’s pretty much the biggest thing.”

Others have seen an improvement in Hundley, who overcame his rough start to rebuild some of his value (to the Packers or others if they decided to flip him this offseason)

“I think he’s grown quite a bit,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s making a lot of quick decisions. He’s been taking care of the football well. He’s using his legs quite a bit. He’s obviously got a strong arm, very athletic guy. He’s starting to see a lot more as far as the things when he wants to get the ball out to the perimeter when guys are playing off coverage, does a nice job with movement in the pocket, and he’s starting to really — I’m not saying he’s Rodgers, but he’s got a lot of very similar mannerisms.”

Hundley also knows that if he sees Barr coming his way, to get down and out of the way so the Packers don’t have to put Joe Callahan on the field.