Brett Hundley feeling more comfortable in second stint

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
Brett Hundley wasn’t planning on getting back on the field this year.

But with Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve after the Packers playoff hopes were lost, Hundley’s going to learn what it’s like to play a team for a second time.

He replaced Rodgers in the first game against the Vikings when linebacker Anthony Barr‘s hit left the star quarterback with a broken collarbone, and threw three interceptions. He was then 3-4 in relief as the starter, but remembers his first action.

“That was my first extended time ever in the league in a regular-season game,” Hundley said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It was a bit of a shock. Obviously nerves are running high, my heart is about to bust out of my chest and nerves are going. But now I feel comfortable. I feel like I’m playing my game and I’m just having fun, and that’s pretty much the biggest thing.”

Others have seen an improvement in Hundley, who overcame his rough start to rebuild some of his value (to the Packers or others if they decided to flip him this offseason)

“I think he’s grown quite a bit,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s making a lot of quick decisions. He’s been taking care of the football well. He’s using his legs quite a bit. He’s obviously got a strong arm, very athletic guy. He’s starting to see a lot more as far as the things when he wants to get the ball out to the perimeter when guys are playing off coverage, does a nice job with movement in the pocket, and he’s starting to really — I’m not saying he’s Rodgers, but he’s got a lot of very similar mannerisms.”

Hundley also knows that if he sees Barr coming his way, to get down and out of the way so the Packers don’t have to put Joe Callahan on the field.

23 responses to "Brett Hundley feeling more comfortable in second stint

  1. “Hundley also knows that if he sees Barr coming his way, to get down and out of the way so the Packers don’t have to put Joe Callahan on the field.”

    I don’t think Hundley falls as awkwardly as Rodgers, so he should be able to take a perfectly legal hit and stay in the game.

  5. It’s sad to see that there are people out there that think calling someone a girl’s name is somehow clever or insulting.

  6. His biggest asset is running. But the Vikings D is fast and generally doesn’t allow such things by a QB. So, I don’t expect this go around to be much different, save for less INT’s since McC doesn’t let him throw as much.

  8. pkrlvr says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:46 am

    It’s sad to see that there are people out there that think calling someone a girl’s name is somehow clever or insulting.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    when your a hated Diva it is funny!!!

  9. trophylessvikings says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I think it would be hilarious if he beat my Vikings….because he is not good….but our team is also way overrated.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    “he is not good” is the biggest understatement of they year!!! guy wouldn’t start on my local high school squads team…..

  10. trophylessvikings says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:39 am
    I think it would be hilarious if he beat my Vikings….because he is not good….but our team is also way overrated.
    ———————————

    I think if the officials can keep your Packers within two TDs it will be a miracle.

  13. ariani1985 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:10 am
    pkrlvr says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:46 am

    It’s sad to see that there are people out there that think calling someone a girl’s name is somehow clever or insulting.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    when your a hated Diva it is funny!!!

    =====================

    Hated by Viking trolls is understandable, but no less sad and petty.

  14. It’s pretty amazing the home and road contrast for Hundley. He has been terrible at home but pretty good on the road. At home, he’s completed 59.5% of his passes for 5.4 ypa with 0 TDs and 5 INTs, for a 57.0 passer rating. Excluding the Viking game (we’ll give him a pass there), on the road he’s completed 72.2% of his passes for 7.4 ypa with 7 TDs and 0 INTs, for a passer rating of 117.3.

    I can’t explain the difference. Are the fans booing him at home because he isn’t Rodgers?

  16. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:41 am
    It’s pretty amazing the home and road contrast for Hundley. He has been terrible at home but pretty good on the road. At home, he’s completed 59.5% of his passes for 5.4 ypa with 0 TDs and 5 INTs, for a 57.0 passer rating. Excluding the Viking game (we’ll give him a pass there), on the road he’s completed 72.2% of his passes for 7.4 ypa with 7 TDs and 0 INTs, for a passer rating of 117.3.

    ———————————————
    On the road he has played Chicago, Pitt and Cleveland. The Pitt game he threw 3 different passes a total of 6 yards and his receivers ran after the catch for a total 142 yards and 3 TD’s. Without the benefit of receivers doing all the work on those 3 screens he was 14 of 23 for 97 yards… or 4 yards an attempt.

  17. ariani1985 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:12 am
    trophylessvikings says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I think it would be hilarious if he beat my Vikings….because he is not good….but our team is also way overrated.
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    “he is not good” is the biggest understatement of they year!!! guy wouldn’t start on my local high school squads team…..
    ——————————————-

    Hmm……that statement’s a little odd coming from one of the Barneys, who’re obviously experts at evaluating QBs.

    Hundley through seven starts has 7 tds, 5 ints, 1,377 yards for a 65.1% passing percentage.
    Prorated through a sixteen game season: 16 tds, 11 ints, 3,152 yards.

    Compared to Teddy Bridgewater’s last season as a starter: 14 tds, 9 ints, 3,231 yards for a 65.3% passing percentage.
    This after starting 13 games as a rookie.

    Now, most Packer fans would agree that these stats and Hundley’s play has been a little lacking with today’s NFL rules and standards.
    And we hope that with time and experience he’ll improve.
    In Minnesota, this is considered Franchise QB worthy.

    So, I guess you’re telling me that Teddy Bridgewater couldn’t start for your High school team?!?
    skoLOL!

  18. nathanp2013 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    On the road he has played Chicago, Pitt and Cleveland. The Pitt game he threw 3 different passes a total of 6 yards and his receivers ran after the catch for a total 142 yards and 3 TD’s. Without the benefit of receivers doing all the work on those 3 screens he was 14 of 23 for 97 yards… or 4 yards an attempt.
    _________

    Maybe so, but all quarterbacks throw those kinds of passes and get the benefit of run after catch. Every quarterback’s stats will look bad if you take those plays away.

  19. good god waffle you’re desperate.

    lets prorate someones stats over a full season and compare it to two years ago.
    everyone is Skololol! at you dude.

  20. Truly a time of shame for the Packer faithful. Even the non-stop fanning of the biased NFL media can’t make the smell go away . Win or lose Saturday I am proud of my team. You just can’t say that in Green Bay.

  21. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm
    good god waffle you’re desperate.

    lets prorate someones stats over a full season and compare it to two years ago.
    everyone is Skololol! at you dude.
    ——————————————-
    Well Frazier, the sample size is small, but then again, most Packer fans have made no definitive statements on him. Good or bad.

    With Hundley’s limited playing time, there really is no other way to compare the two, but to prorate what he’s done.
    What I find desperate is the fact you and your fellow fans are so quick to label Hundley a bust and I’m merely pointing out that his and Bridgewater’s stats are very comparable. So far.
    Is Bridgewater a bust too, or not.
    You can’t have it both ways.

    Who knows, maybe after 20 some odd starts Hundley will have passed him by and become a respectable QB in this league.
    One thing for sure, the Barneys have set the bar so low for Franchise QBs, Hundley has to be in the conversation. Today.

  22. I’ll say this about the comparison between Hundley and Bridgewater. Neither player has been surrounded by great offensive talent and coaching in their most recent seasons. In 2015, Bridgewater had a terrible offensive line, undeveloped or bad receivers, and an offensive scheme that was geared around a dinosaur approach to football and didn’t take advantage of Bridgewater’s strengths. Hundley is similarly hampered by bad coaching, although I would argue that his offensive line is better than the 2015 Vikings and Adams is a really good receiver. My conclusion is that Hundley isn’t as bad as he looks and is probably one of the best players the Packers have.

  23. Waffelos…

    Well Frazier, the sample size is small, but then again, most Packer fans have made no definitive statements on him. Good or bad.
    ######

    Most Packer fans were saying that Hundley was better than any QB on the Vikings roster at the start of the season.

    You know it’s true.

    After they saw him actually play in a real NFL game, that’s when they tempered their claims.

