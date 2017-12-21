Davante Adams won’t play this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2017, 11:25 AM EST
Neither Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis nor Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be playing this weekend.

Davis was suspended for a helmet-to-helmet block on Adams in last Sunday’s game that left Adams in the concussion protocol. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that he won’t be playing against the Vikings this weekend.

The news isn’t surprising, but it does leave Brett Hundley without a receiver that he’d developed good chemistry with while he was filling in for Aaron Rodgers this season.

Adams has 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, which are all just off the career highs he set while playing in all 16 games last season.

64 responses to “Davante Adams won’t play this weekend

  3. This reminds me of when the disposable New Orleans Bobby McCray ended Kurt Warner’s NFL career with a similar hit, also on an interception, but nowhere near the play during the Sanits fraudulent Super Bowl run in 2009. Season ejections for such flagrant, egregious, dangerous hits are the only way players are going to take this stuff seriously.

  6. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:42 am
    The Vikings may as well sit Rhodes this week and get him some rest. Adams was literally the only competent receiver the Packers had.

    ———–

    Make sure you come back after the vikes get knocked out of the playoffs.

  8. vikesnyc says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:44 am

    This better be a Teddy time in the 4th qtr game or I will be disappointed!!
    ////////////////////////////////////

    I was thinking halftime.

  9. Punishment for dirt bag plays like that should be more severe. Davis’ hit reminded me of another dirt bag player, Vontaze Burfict. I can’t say that I approve of what Ju Ju Smith Schuster did to Vontaze and stood over him, but I get why he did it. And it made me laugh.

  10. thebigkuhuna says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:35 am
    And the silence you hear is Lambeau field.

    Well of course its silent, football games are usually on Monday, Thursdays, Sundays, and sometimes Saturdays. Imagine that….

  12. The Vikings may as well sit Rhodes this week and get him some rest. Adams was literally the only competent receiver the Packers had.

    Yeah, the Vikings are going to start resting guys while trying to get homefield.
    That would be smart.

  13. As a Viking fan I can really sympathize with the Packers having to go through the injury problems like we had to last year!

    I pray that next year both teams are 100% at this time of year and we are competing for the division title.

    Lastly I hope you lose tonight and next week, so management considers getting you a new coach that won”t waste what little time Aaron has left.

  18. vikingsftw says:
    They should just let their backup Tommy Callahan play QB instead. See what he’s got. Maybe they can spark some brake pad sales too.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    He'll stop the Vikes in their tracks. HaHa ! Merry Xmas to all from me.

  20. Peoples Republic of PFT says:

    That Davis hit hurt a lot of you Packers fans. Davis is not a dirty player…reckless yes…dirty no.
    ——————————————————————————
    Davis IS a dirty player. He has multiple offenses over several years. The fact that his suspension was cut in half shows that the NFL doesn’t give a damn about player safety.

  21. I can’t help but feel bad for the kid. He struggled to find consistency early on in his career, but really seemed to be getting it the last couple of seasons. He’s shown he was ready to take the baton from Jordy as the #1 guy. Now with 2 serious concussions this season, he’s at a bit of a crossroads. Choose well, kid. Hope to see you out there next year with Aaron challenging the Vikings.

  22. Vikings will win out…and host a Superbowl in their own stadium!

    When was the last time a team lost a Superbowl in their home stadium?

    Only the Vikings could manage this scenario. Their 5th Superbowl loss will be at home. haha.

  24. A measly fine and only one game off to insure that an opponent’s best player isn’t on the field for a tying touchdown drive in a game the Panthers had to have to keep pace with the Saints. With so little penalty, I’m surprised more coaches don’t join Rivera in encouraging their players to use the same tactic to win the game and help their playoff run.

  25. Bluestree says:

    December 21, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    The Vikings may as well sit Rhodes this week and get him some rest. Adams was literally the only competent receiver the Packers had.

    Yeah, the Vikings are going to start resting guys while trying to get homefield.
    That would be smart.
    ==========================
    Evidently understanding sarcasm isn’t your strong suit, eh Blues?

  26. Put Ty Montgomery back in his receiver role- then he’ll have completed the perfect 360. Of course the Packers might be better served having him play in the defensive secondary.

  27. Carl Gerbschmidt says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:49 am

    In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:42 am
    The Vikings may as well sit Rhodes this week and get him some rest. Adams was literally the only competent receiver the Packers had.

    ———–

    Make sure you come back after the vikes get knocked out of the playoffs.
    =========================================================================

    Listen:

    We’re sorry we broke your quarterback.

    We’re sorry you’re team lacks any depth whatsoever.

    We’re sorry you choked AGAIN and didn’t make the playoffs.

    I’m going to tell you what all you packers fans told us in 2015 when Minnesota got beat by Seattle before GB was beat by Arizona…..at least we went further than you did……

    It’s pretty sad that you’re reduced to cheering for the Vikings to lose. Get used to it pal, the beginning of the end is here for the AR led Packers.

  29. That Davis hit hurt a lot of you Packers fans. Davis is not a dirty player…reckless yes…dirty no.
    =====

    Yeah.

    I really feel for the kid.

    Having his best year, in a CONTRACT year. His reward; 2 hits that could end his career.

  30. Big talkers. A lot of them. Mouthy big talkers. Very little experience in this position.

    Rookies.

  31. The hit was terrible and appeared very intentional. It’s a shame as the Packers very well could have won that game with Adams in the lineup. If it was not for the botched reversed butt touchdown & Adams being knocked out… the Packers could have won that game. However… It’s past the game outcome now so I’m not angry about that, however keep reducing the fines/suspensions for these games and players will not likely learn… That’s the most frustrating part.

  32. We’re sorry you choked AGAIN and didn’t make the playoffs.

    ** And the Vikings have done what since they entered the league?

    It’s pretty sad that you’re reduced to cheering for the Vikings to lose. Get used to it pal, the beginning of the end is here for the AR led Packers.

    ** And the Vikings fans have done what since they entered the league? Root for the Packers to lose in the playoffs. It’s a division rival, it’s kinda the point.

  35. Interesting, the skoltrolls have shown little class over the past two decades but we were compassionate given the annual pathetic showing of their beloved Vikings. Now, through providence, they find themselves in an enviable position of success and not surprisingly, show just as little class from this new position. At least they’re consistent. For the silent majority of loyal Vikings fans that we dont see here on PFT – best of luck – winning a superbowl in your home stadium would be a phenomenal event for the franchise.

  36. In Teddy We Trust says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:42 am

    The Vikings may as well sit Rhodes this week and get him some rest. Adams was literally the only competent receiver the Packers had.

    —————

    Absolutely not. The Vikings need to win this game. This could be a trap game. The Packers will be down key players, but they have nothing to lose, it will be cold temperatures and it’s at Green Bay. The Packers have a lot of pride and will want to spoil this for the Vikings. The Vikings NEED this game! You lose this game, you probably lose a first round Bye in the playoffs. Carolina is nipping at our heels. You take care of business tonight, and you sit Rhodes next week.

  38. He just plain quit on Packas. Before this weekend’s game there will also be other Packas players say they’re hurt as well. Adam can’t play so as Thomas? Fair, but I could just throw my gma/gpa out there and Vikings would still win. Lol

  39. We’re sorry you choked AGAIN and didn’t make the playoffs.
    ——-
    If our record 8 years in a row of playoff appearances is, to you, choking AGAIN, then what in the world do you call no playoff wins since 2009???? My god people, have a little awareness!

  40. Bluestree says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Yeah, the Vikings are going to start resting guys while trying to get homefield.
    That would be smart.
    _______

    They’ll be resting in the second half.

  41. stellarperformance says:

    Big talkers. A lot of them. Mouthy big talkers. Very little experience in this position.
    #####

    That’s a pretty unusual perspective considering that the Vikings have been in this position 5 more times than your Packers.

    The Packers would have to win the next 5 in a row just to tie the Vikings.

    Did you know that the Packers have never won 5 in a row?

    NEVER!!!!

  42. They’ll be resting in the second half.
    ——-
    So much big talk considering with Hundley, we played the Bears and Steelers better than your team did. Lost by the same margin as the vikes did to Carolina, and managed not to give up player of the week honors to their running back. In fact, we we’re in better position to win that game then you guys were….so why all the big talk? You sound insecure.

  43. TheVikingsHaveHowManySBTrophys? says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    The Packers Xmas present will be a top 15 draft pick. They haven’t had one in 10 years or more.
    _______

    Just for the sake of accuracy, the Packers had the 9th pick in 2009.

  44. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:40 am

    This guarantees that Davante Adams (1+ games including part of last week) will miss more time than Thomas Davis (1 game). Ditto for Vontaze Burfict (2+ games) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (1 game). It is unfortunate.
    /////////////////
    Your statement is preposterous. You want players to be what, be suspended game for game as the injured player misses? So, you wanted Barr to miss 8 games then? Or only on hits you deem were on purpose? And why would Davis have done that hit on purpose, knowing full well that an exact hit like that will mean a suspension.

    These players are flying around out there at a weight and speed none of us here can even imagine. Hell, half these players run at a speed faster than we can bike. It’s football. These hits will happen…on accident.

  45. ajzinnecker says:
    The Vikings need to win this game. This could be a trap game.
    ////////////////
    There’s no such thing as a trap game in the NFL. They are all professionals and even the Cleveland Browns are still good at their profession (just not quite as good as the other 31 teams). The preparation is the same no matter who you play.

  46. Bridgewater might start the second half. Only because Keenum will be in the locker room getting x-rays on his broken collar bone. There are going to be a few Vikings players who don’t be as on d for the playoffs. The Packers players don’t care about fines and suspensions at this point. They want revenge.

  47. pkrlvr says:

    December 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    They’ll be resting in the second half.
    ——-
    So much big talk considering with Hundley, we played the Bears and Steelers better than your team did. Lost by the same margin as the vikes did to Carolina, and managed not to give up player of the week honors to their running back. In fact, we we’re in better position to win that game then you guys were….so why all the big talk? You sound insecure.
    ============================================
    Ugh, you are actually stooping to how each team played the other team as a point of emphasis?!

    The Bears always play the Vikings tough in Chicago. The Pitt game was Keenums 1st as starter, ( how was Hundley in his 1st game again?)
    The Vikings versus Panthers game was tied up in the 4th quarter with under 2 minutes, how does GB being down by a touchdown equate to be in a better position to win?

    Tell yourself whatever you need to sleep junior. Gb has zero chance of winning this game …ZERO

  48. pkrlvr says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    So much big talk considering with Hundley, we played the Bears and Steelers better than your team did. Lost by the same margin as the vikes did to Carolina, and managed not to give up player of the week honors to their running back. In fact, we we’re in better position to win that game then you guys were….so why all the big talk? You sound insecure.
    ____________

    Are you really going there? Are you really bragging about how well you played in losses? How did you do against the Falcons, Bengals, Saints, Lions, Ravens, Bucs, and Browns? Not quite as well as the Vikings did against those teams, but let’s just focus on the two games where your team was closer.

    For that matter, how did you do against the Vikings?

  49. shlort says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Bridgewater might start the second half. Only because Keenum will be in the locker room getting x-rays on his broken collar bone. There are going to be a few Vikings players who don’t be as on d for the playoffs. The Packers players don’t care about fines and suspensions at this point. They want revenge.
    ________

    I’m sure the majority of Packer fans and Packer players don’t feel that way, but there’s always somebody with this kind of loser mentality. That’s why the Vikings should put this one away as quickly as possible and get their starters out of there. Maybe the Packers can score some garbage time points against the backups and we can hear you brag about how close your loss was.

  50. gtodriver says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm
    stellarperformance says:

    Big talkers. A lot of them. Mouthy big talkers. Very little experience in this position.
    #####

    That’s a pretty unusual perspective considering that the Vikings have been in this position 5 more times than your Packers.

    The Packers would have to win the next 5 in a row just to tie the Vikings.

    Did you know that the Packers have never won 5 in a row?

    NEVER!!!!

    ————

    60-52-2

    It will take 4 years of sweeping the Packers just to even it up.

    I know. Division titles are Your specialty. Along with cherry picked stats. Congrats

  51. Vikings fans. Congrats on the good season, really. They did much better than I thought they would. But please stop the silly comments about the Packers success (or your opinion lack of success) over the years. It makes you look really, really silly. It’s hard to take you guys seriously. Choking, playoff failures, etc…really? From a franchise that goes to the playoffs every 2-3 years and wins 1 game every other playoff appearance….You guys are the definition of futility …..Best RB of all time, what did you do with that talent? nothing? Maybe one of the most dangerous WR’s of all time. Again Nothing. Don’t flounder a first week bye, because if you do, the WildCard weekend will be much harder than you guys think. Enjoy the postseason

  52. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm
    shlort says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Bridgewater might start the second half. Only because Keenum will be in the locker room getting x-rays on his broken collar bone. There are going to be a few Vikings players who don’t be as on d for the playoffs. The Packers players don’t care about fines and suspensions at this point. They want revenge.
    —–
    And this is the type of comment that I expect from lowest level of packer fans. Your diva QB got hurt, get over it. No need to wish harm on other players like that.

    For all other Packer fans…its the bad apple in the group like this guy that continues to give your entire fanbase a bad name.

  53. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm
    shlort says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Bridgewater might start the second half. Only because Keenum will be in the locker room getting x-rays on his broken collar bone. There are going to be a few Vikings players who don’t be as on d for the playoffs. The Packers players don’t care about fines and suspensions at this point. They want revenge.
    ________

    I’m sure the majority of Packer fans and Packer players don’t feel that way, but there’s always somebody with this kind of loser mentality. That’s why the Vikings should put this one away as quickly as possible and get their starters out of there. Maybe the Packers can score some garbage time points against the backups and we can hear you brag about how close your loss was.

    ————

    Preach to your own fanbase bud. The garbage flowing from some of the viking fans about Adams and Rodgers injuries was worse than any other teams fans Ive seen on this site.

    Viking fans handle failure better than success. Its all the practice..

  54. I for one hope its an entertaining game, win or lose. Most likely a loss for the Packers. Hopefully they show some pride and play well.

    The Vikings earned that division crown this year. Played well through injuries. Congrats are in order but the real road is ahead. Good Luck.

    Sitting Adams and Rodgers puts the onus directly on the coaching staff to play competitive football the rest of the year. Probably on purpose. Based on what other teams have done with injuries this year(vikings) and still being successful, its clear to me the staff and the GM will need a refocusing this offseason. I dont think it can be improved without significant changes.

  55. numba1wiscosportsfan says:

    December 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Easy there steller. Have some pride. Envy is not a good look. Skol pack
    \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

    thanks for showing class there BIG PACK GUY!!! its a welcome sight to these treads!!! Usually its full of insults and put downs from your fan base….thanks for the insight and quality debate about our two favorite teams…much needed here!!!

  56. conormacleod says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:40 am

    This guarantees that Davante Adams (1+ games including part of last week) will miss more time than Thomas Davis (1 game). Ditto for Vontaze Burfict (2+ games) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (1 game). It is unfortunate.
    /////////////////
    Your statement is preposterous. You want players to be what, be suspended game for game as the injured player misses? So, you wanted Barr to miss 8 games then? Or only on hits you deem were on purpose? And why would Davis have done that hit on purpose, knowing full well that an exact hit like that will mean a suspension.

    These players are flying around out there at a weight and speed none of us here can even imagine. Hell, half these players run at a speed faster than we can bike. It’s football. These hits will happen…on accident.

    ————

    Apples and oranges.

    Noone gave Barr a suspension. Unless you feel it was warranted???

  57. Teddy, you still wondering why you are spending so much time talking the Packers? You know you literally have complete control over that. Try and exercise some until that inevitable moment Case Keenums his pants in the playoffs. Then all you pontificating Purples can bemoan “we woulda won the Superbowl if we weren’t forced to start our 3rd string qb” and other such nonsense. Hmmm. now I realize why you guys are celebrating not much in such spectacular, over-the-top, fashion. Congrats to the Vikings, the NFC North’s best in 2017.

  58. Love all the shots the Packer-homers are taking in a miserable attempt to defend the Packers absolutely miserable season.

    Keep the entertainment rollin’ though- I’m enjoying it. Thanks and Happy Holidays.

  59. Make sure you come back after the vikes get knocked out of the playoffs.

    >>

    Why??? Is Davante Adams going to suddenly playing for a team in the NFC playoffs?
    that makes no sense.

  60. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:40 am
    This guarantees that Davante Adams (1+ games including part of last week) will miss more time than Thomas Davis (1 game). Ditto for Vontaze Burfict (2+ games) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (1 game). It is unfortunate.
    ************************************************

    So are you saying that all players who injure someone need to come out of the game if the injured person leaves and that they may only return if the injured player returns? Since when did people watching/playing football become so concerned with injuries? It’s part of the game if you don’t like it watch soccer or golf or curling. Honestly man up, strap up your chin strap, put your mouth guard in and hit someone. If you don’t want to be hit stay home.

  61. andrwrken says:

    60-52-2

    It will take 4 years of sweeping the Packers just to even it up.

    I know. Division titles are Your specialty. Along with cherry picked stats. Congrats
    #####

    Stella was actually talking about winning the division, so I responded using the same criteria.

    You are claiming the early wins the Packers had over a brand new expansion franchise to get your win total. If that’s what you have to do to boost you ego, have at it.

    But since the inception of divisional play, the Packers have had to look up in the standings to see the Vikings 28 times.

    The Packers would have to finish ahead of the Vikings for the next 5 years to tie.

    It’s a simple fact, the Packers haven’t been a consistently good franchise over the last 51 years.

    Too many years with 8 or fewer wins and failing to participate in the NFL’s playoff system.

  62. I’m looking for a good old-fashioned, NFC Central, Black and Blue Division blood letting on Saturday. Hoping e refs leave he flags in their locker room. Let ’em play, ref…let ’em play…

  63. gtodriver says:
    December 21, 2017 at 5:30 pm
    andrwrken says:

    60-52-2

    It will take 4 years of sweeping the Packers just to even it up.

    I know. Division titles are Your specialty. Along with cherry picked stats. Congrats
    #####

    Stella was actually talking about winning the division, so I responded using the same criteria.

    You are claiming the early wins the Packers had over a brand new expansion franchise to get your win total. If that’s what you have to do to boost you ego, have at it.

    But since the inception of divisional play, the Packers have had to look up in the standings to see the Vikings 28 times.

    The Packers would have to finish ahead of the Vikings for the next 5 years to tie.

    It’s a simple fact, the Packers haven’t been a consistently good franchise over the last 51 years.

    Too many years with 8 or fewer wins and failing to participate in the NFL’s playoff system.

    ————

    Wins are wins.

    Everytime you need to defend the overall record you feel the urge to qualify the expansion. Which also happens to be the years of the Packer dynasty.

    Its always cherry picking

  64. andrwken

    Once again, if need to use some wins from when the Vikings just entered the NFL as a brand new expansion team to bolster your self worth, have at it.

    It’s not cherry picking when I use the entire 51 year history of NFL Divisional competition to illustrate a point.

    The Packers – once the NFL formed the Divisions has been a very inconsistent team.

    They have periods of good to very good football, but they have had much longer periods a abysmal football.

    And your fear that the very near future will return you to the days of abysmal football is very apparent in your vain attempts to bolster your ego.

Leave a Reply

