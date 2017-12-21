Davante Adams won’t play this weekend

Getty Images

Neither Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis nor Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be playing this weekend.

Davis was suspended for a helmet-to-helmet block on Adams in last Sunday’s game that left Adams in the concussion protocol. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that he won’t be playing against the Vikings this weekend.

The news isn’t surprising, but it does leave Brett Hundley without a receiver that he’d developed good chemistry with while he was filling in for Aaron Rodgers this season.

Adams has 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, which are all just off the career highs he set while playing in all 16 games last season.