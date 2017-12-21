Donte Moncrief out this week, could return for finale

Getty Images

The Colts don’t have much season left, or anything to play for, but they’re not ready to shut down wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Moncrief is among the players ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

Moncrief’s dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last two games, but coach Chuck Pagano said there was a chance he could return next week.

He’s been plagued by injuries throughout the last two years, which is something he has in common with quarterback Andrew Luck.

Tight end Brandon Williams, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have also been ruled out for Saturday’s game in Baltimore.