Giants interview G.M. candidate Louis Riddick

The Giants have interviewed their first General Manager candidate who isn’t a current or former employee of the organization.

The team announced on Thursday that they have completed an interview with Louis Riddick, who does have experience in the personnel departments of two other NFC East teams. Riddick worked as a scout and director of pro personnel for both the Redskins and Eagles before moving on to a job at ESPN in 2013.

Riddick was mentioned as a candidate for the Chiefs’ G.M. opening earlier this year, but said he never spoke to the team before they hired Brett Veach, and Riddick interviewed with the 49ers before they hired John Lynch. Riddick claimed he was close to getting the job with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels coming on board as coach until McDaniels opted not to leave New England, although others said things never got quite that far.

Riddick joins former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman, Giants interim G.M. Kevin Abrams, and Giants personnel exec Marc Ross as identified candidates for the job. Gettleman and Ross have had formal interviews while team owner John Mara said Abrams is a candidate to get the job on a permanent basis.