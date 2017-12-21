“I’m not going to be the Alabama coach,” 11 years later

Throughout the 2006 season, rumors gurgled that then-Dolphins coach Nick Saban wasn’t happy. I heard over and over and over again that Saban didn’t like the NFL game, specifically due to the inability to stack the deck via his uncanny recruiting skills.

Saban’s contract with then-owner Wayne Huizenga allowed Saban to leave for the college game, whenever Saban wanted.

And so he did, after only two years on the job — and after providing one of the all-time great sound bites at a press conference during which he was badgered about possibly becoming the Alabama coach.

I’m not going to be the Alabama coach,” said the man who would soon become — and to this day remains — the Alabama coach.

Thus was born Exhibit A whenever we believe an NFL coach may be telling something other than the truth. Lying is common in pro football, and it usually happens for strategic reasons. And even though some believe Saban was telling the truth at the time he said “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach,” his words were sufficiently broad to prevent a change of heart.

But his explanation to Chris Mortensen of ESPN in the aftermath of the decision seems to suggest that Saban was simply trying to get past a tough question that had no good answers.

Either way, the only thing we know for sure eleven years later is that I’m not going to be the Alabama coach.

  1. Are you implying that Nick Saban is a liar and a manipulative, low character individual? I thought not.

  7. College football is at least 85% recruiting … maybe more Back in the days without scholarship limits Bear Bryant used to recruit kids who would never move up past 6th string on the Tide’s depth chart just so they couldn’t play somewhere else.

  8. Believe it or there are schools that have as much talent as Bama but they are not as dominant. Take LSU for example, they had Odell Beckam, Jarvis Landry but they were underutilized. Saban had Julio Jones and won a national championship with him. LSU had Leonard Fournette but Saban won a championship with Derrick Henry. LSU has also had a more talented backfield. Patrick Peterson, Tyraun Matthews, Jamal Adams, are just few of them. Saban is a great coach and will go down as one of the GOAT.

  9. Saban is a lying sack of sh$t and shouldn’t be involved trying to lead young males in anything. He’s a p$ss poor example of a human being and no I’m not a fan of any sec teams or the dolphins.

  10. Those teams don’t have refs swinging games for them like Bama does, or have them overrated all year to the point that when they finally played a team and LOST, that they are somehow still in the playoff (but Wisconsin isn’t, under the same circumstances).

    Whatever.

    Over recruiting is a joke.

  11. Nick Saban made the correct call that he is better suited to coaching college athletes than in the NFL. Too many people go through life struggling to reverse a career mistake, but Saban made the correction. Yes, he lied in the press conference but we now have a President who lies every day and everyone just accepts it.

  14. Yeah. Saban wasn’t cut out for the NFL because he doesn’t have the QB position figured out even to this day. I still can’t believe he chose to sign Culpepper over Drew Brees despite the injury..

    He’ll be another coach perfect for Cleveland if he brought Norv Turner with him. Just give Norv Sam Darnold and Barkley. Shelton can.play 0 Technique, Garrett Jack LBer…Kirksey At the Will, Schobert at Mike, and Burgess at Sam…draft a couple 5 Techniques and you’re rolling. Won’t even have to worry about “the college coach” dynamic because with those 11 picks and young roster everybody is pretty much fresh out of college…but I digress. The Browns couldn’t afford Saban.

  15. Wonder if any of you guys told your boss that you are leaving to work for another company or made public your efforts to do so.

  49ersfury says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I still can’t believe he chose to sign Culpepper over Drew Brees despite the injury..
    ——————–

    That’s because he didn’t.

  20. What if he would have signed Brees, it may have changed both pro and college forever. Look if Brees doesn’t sign in NOLA, that team would have relocated years ago period. And then Bama would be the powerhouse they are today

  21. “I certainly ain’t gonna PUBLICLY DENY it, either, wise guy.”

    You would, if you were ever being considered for a position that the public cared about. You won’t, because you never will be. It is easy to say that you will never do something that you will never have the talent to do.

  23. Nick wanted Drew, he was over rule by higher ups, also the medical doctors said the odds were that the shoulder injury was a risk greater verse a knee. Also he was trying to win, tell the press he was leaving would have the team to not work hard for the soon to be the x coach. Miami fans need to get over it. Bill

