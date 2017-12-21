Jaguars fans mailing trash cans to Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t have to guess what Jaguars fans are getting him for Christmas. They are tweeting out photos of their trash can purchases addressed to the Texans training facility in Clowney’s name.

A public relations professional in Jacksonville, Bonnie Upright, came up with the idea and publicized it on social media, via

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

“It’s Christmas. It’s the season of giving,” said Upright, who formerly worked with the Blake Bortles Foundation. “Let’s have a little fun with it. So I did.

“I was respectful. I didn’t go at [Clowney] personally. Didn’t say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan.”

The idea took off with Jaguars fans, and Clowney should prepare for a “trashy” Christmas.

Clowney, of course, called Bortles “trash” after Jacksonville’s 45-7 victory Sunday. The Jaguars beat the Texans 29-7 in the season opener, and in the two wins against Houston this season, Bortles threw for 451 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jaguars quarterback has posted a league-best 128.6 passer rating in December.

During his availability Thursday, Clowney would not address the Jaguars, Bortles, his “trash” comment or the trash cans sent to him by Jaguars fan.

“I’m done with the Jaguars. Don’t ask me no Jaguars questions. Any more questions?” Clowney said.