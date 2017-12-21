Jay Cutler hasn’t thought about 2018 yet

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2017, 10:49 AM EST
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this week that “it would have been interesting to see what happened if we had more time” to work with quarterback Jay Cutler before the start of the 2017 season.

Playing what if about 2017 leads to thoughts about whether or not Cutler might choose to give himself more time with a team for the 2018 season. Cutler was set to work as a commentator for FOX before Ryan Tannehill‘s knee injury led the Dolphins to give him a call, but he said that he hasn’t considered what he might do once Miami’s season comes to an end.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Cutler said, via ESPN.com. “You know, I’m focused on [Kansas City]. That stuff will be a concern of mine when the season is over.”

Cutler had some strong games this season with the Week 14 win over the Patriots standing out as a particularly good performance. He also had some nightmarish outings and that inconsistency has been a hallmark of his entire career.

No one was rushing to sign up for making Cutler their starter last offseason and there’s little reason to think his play this year will lead to a significantly different scenario this time around, but we’ll have to wait to find out where Cutler will head next.

  3. Cutler is infuriating. Sometimes he looks like an all-pro, and other times he looks like a Division III college QB. He’s got all the physical talent in the world but just can’t seem to get it together on a psychological level. The guy drives me nuts.

  7. Jay would be a QB upgrade on more than half the teams in the league

    The Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, Bears and Vikings could all use this guy

  9. More time before the season? Why? There have been 15 games during the season and he is still the same guy. A QB with the skills to win and also has the ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. His hallmark is inconsistency so unless the coach is ready to yank him at a moment’s notice and then put him back in the next game I really don’t see the point. I think he would be a good backup for Tannehill but I doubt he would want that job at the pay level that comes with it.

  12. sammievee says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:10 am
    He is very above average qb when he is surrounded by good coaching, he is average to below average when his OC or head coach is named “Mike”.
    Except that he had perhaps his best year as a pro when Mike Shanahan was his coach…

  13. If by chance Miami loses Matt Moore to FA then see if Cutler wants to be the back up. Otherwise send him into retirement. Not a chance you sit RT and start this guy next season. Matt Moore is the best back up off the bench in the league period !!! Try to get him to re sign and then let Cutler go. It was a valiant effort but it failed.

  16. The Fins would’ve done better if they’d’ve signed Tebow, RG3, Dan Fouts or Ric Flair or anyone who would’ve fit into one of the Fins’ available uniforms. Really.

    Sheep have more fight in them than Jay Cutler.

