Jay Cutler hasn’t thought about 2018 yet

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this week that “it would have been interesting to see what happened if we had more time” to work with quarterback Jay Cutler before the start of the 2017 season.

Playing what if about 2017 leads to thoughts about whether or not Cutler might choose to give himself more time with a team for the 2018 season. Cutler was set to work as a commentator for FOX before Ryan Tannehill‘s knee injury led the Dolphins to give him a call, but he said that he hasn’t considered what he might do once Miami’s season comes to an end.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Cutler said, via ESPN.com. “You know, I’m focused on [Kansas City]. That stuff will be a concern of mine when the season is over.”

Cutler had some strong games this season with the Week 14 win over the Patriots standing out as a particularly good performance. He also had some nightmarish outings and that inconsistency has been a hallmark of his entire career.

No one was rushing to sign up for making Cutler their starter last offseason and there’s little reason to think his play this year will lead to a significantly different scenario this time around, but we’ll have to wait to find out where Cutler will head next.