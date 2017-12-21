Jeremy Maclin doubtful with knee injury

Getty Images

The Ravens list receiver Jeremy Maclin as doubtful for Saturday’s game with the Colts. Coach John Harabugh said earlier Thursday that Maclin remains day to day with a knee injury, and the team might not determine his status until game time.

Maclin has not practiced all week after leaving Sunday’s game against the Browns with his injury.

Chris Moore again would replace Maclin.

Harbaugh said the team could add a receiver from the practice squad, with the options being Quincy Adeboyejo or Kenny Bell.

The Ravens list four players as questionable — cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (shoulder), linebacker/ defensive back Anthony Levine (thigh) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness). Stanley missed practice Thursday, but Harbaugh said there was no concern about Stanley’s availability.

The Colts ruled out tackle/guard Denzelle Good (knee), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand), receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle) and tight end Brandon Williams (concussion).